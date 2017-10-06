Suspect arrested after man stabbed to death in Montgomery

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

First responders were called to the 2400 block of Chase Park Drive, initially on reports of a person being shot, around 2:30 a.m. That's just off the Northern Boulevard.

When they arrived, police and medics found Ladarius Snow, who has been stabbed. Snow was taken to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the homicide appears to have stemmed from an argument, the police department said. The subject of the argument was not released.

A suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

The investigation is going.

