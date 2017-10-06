Auburn University student entrepreneurs celebrate new facility

Auburn University faculty staff and students celebrated the opening of the Tiger Cage Accelerator and Incubator Friday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony showcased the new location in Auburn University's Research Park. The space allows for greater collaboration, and a larger working space for students to expand their entrepreneurial ideas.



“What we wanted to do was to help provide some structure for student entrepreneurs. Working out of their home or their apartment or dorm, that kind of sometimes limits their ability to be successful; they are infringing on maybe their roommates space. By providing formal space for students, what we want to be able to do is help them legitimize their business, but also provide some guidance so that they can advance through the different stages of the entrepreneurship process,” said Managing Director of Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship, Lakami Baker.

One student entrepreneur who previously worked out of apartments and attics said this new facility has helped his business.

“It’s a great space. It really legitimizes our business, instead of us saying, "Hey we’re out of this garage, or this apartment. We have a legit business and this great facility and it has really made our business flourish,'" says Funnel, LLC Founder Jackson Speaks.

Baker says they are looking forward to moving to a new location in Research Park within the next two years.

