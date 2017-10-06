92-year-old Montgomery woman's death now deemed a homicide

The death of a 92-year-old Montgomery woman whose body was found inside her home Monday is being investigated as a homicide, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Investigators say Mary Gedel's body was found in her home in the 1900 block of South Court Street after an acquaintance reported they hadn't seen her in several days.

Gedel's death was initially called only a death investigation but has since been upgraded to a homicide after a forensic evaluation confirmed the elderly woman's death came as a result of blunt-force trauma. There were also indications forced entry had been made into the home.

No arrests have been made at this point. The circumstances of the homicide remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

