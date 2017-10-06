Payday lenders in Alabama face major change

Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Have you ever been curious about your risk for cancer or the effect your family history has on your risk?More >>
Have you ever been curious about your risk for cancer or the effect your family history has on your risk?More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>