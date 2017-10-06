State now providing paid leave for organ donors

As of Oct. 1, the state of Alabama is offering paid leave for living organ and bone-marrow donors.

Before that, if you donated an organ or bone-marrow, you were having to use your sick days or vacation days to take the time off.

“It will help employees be able to donate a life-saving organ or bone marrow because they will not have to use their leave in order to do so,” said Brittany Bryan, the Governmental Affairs Manager for the State Personnel Department.

Under the new policy, a state employee with at least one year of state service will be granted paid leave if they donate an organ or bone-marrow.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this to employees who are willing and able to donate an organ so they do not have to exhaust their leave, and employees would get up to 30 days leave for donating an organ and up to seven days of leave for donating bone marrow,” said Bryan.

This was a policy UAB’s Robert Gaston pushed for.

“The idea that anybody should have to sacrifice their own resources to be a living donor apart from the act itself, sort of, is something that a lot of attention is being devoted to nationally now and it’s very good to see this start to happen in Alabama,” said Gaston.

They’re hoping this new policy will also encourage people to become organ donors.

