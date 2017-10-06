AG Marshall warns against price gouging as Tropical Storm Nate approaches

Alabama's price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Kay Ivey's State of Emergency declaration, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced.

The State of Emergency took effect at 7 a.m. Friday. According to sections 8-31-1 through 8-31-6 of the Code of Alabama, it is unlawful for any person within the state to impose unconscionable prices for the sale or rental of any commodity or rental facility during the period of a declared State of Emergency.

Marshall warned anyone who exploits bad weather conditions for profit will be held accountable. What constitutes as an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, but a price 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within a month is an example of price gouging, unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost.

The penalty for price gouging is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and repeat offenders could be barred from doing business in Alabama.

Anyone who suspects price gouging is happening at a business can call the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection at 1-800-392-5658 or visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.