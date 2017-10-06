ASU parts ways with Jenkins as HC, Donald Hill-Eley to carry the reins

Breaking news from the Hornets nest Friday as Alabama State announced Brian Jenkins is out as head football coach and Donald Hill-Eley will serve as the interim. ASU President Quinton Ross announced the move on Friday.

This season under Jenkins' leadership, the Hornets were 0-5, averaging 7.4 points per game. Alabama State scored 10 points or less in four of its five games, including Thursday night's 24-10 loss to Alcorn State on ESPNU. It's largest loss came at ASU Stadium in a 34-0 defeat at the hands of Prairie View A&M.

The Hornets are 0-2 in conference play, and have four straight home losses to start the season. Hill-Eley will step in from the Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator role, looking to right the ship.

“I am extremely impressed with the wealth of experience Coach Eley has brought to our athletics program as Associate Head Coach,” Dr. Ross said. “His knowledge of Hornets football will be of great benefit as we continue to support our student athletes and the University's football program.”

Hill-Eley joined the coaching staff in 2015 after serving as the wide receivers coach and Associate Head Coach at Norfolk State for a season. He spent 13 seasons in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a coach at Morgan State, and was named MEAC Coach of the Year in his first season as a head coach. His 59 wins rank third-most in the school's all-time history.

Hill-Eley also has coaching experience in the professional circuit, spending four seasons in the Canadian Football League, split between the Baltimore Stallions (1994-1995) as a receivers coach and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts as a guest coach in 1996-1997.

Under Jenkins' two-and-a-half years at the school, the Hornets had a record of 6-5 in 2015 and 4-7 in 2016 before this season's 0-5 start.

Hill-Eley will assume Interim Head Coaching duties immediately.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.