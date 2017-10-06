Have you ever been curious about your risk for cancer or the effect your family history has on your risk? Those are the questions that the Autauga County Extension will be answering at their next event called "Cancer Risks: Do My Genes Matter?"

Dr. Nancy Merner, a geneticist with Auburn University, will share her research on the genetics of breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers. She aims to identify genetic reasons why cancer appears in certain families.

The event takes place Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce at 131 North Court Street. Seating is limited, so register by calling 361-7273. Lunch will be provided.

Merner travels anywhere around the state to give her presentations in a pink van dubbed the "Gene Machine".

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.