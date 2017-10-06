Donald Hill-Eley takes over as new Hornets HC

Alabama University State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. announced Donald Hill-Eley as the Interim Head Football Coach for the Hornets, after former coach Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday.

This is Eley's third season with the Hornets. He joined the program in 2015 and has served as the Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator.

“I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Alabama State University for entrusting me with the football program during these tough times,” Eley said. “I look forward to the opportunity of leading these young men at this point in their lives.”

Eley's resume includes coaching professionally in the Canadian Football League. He spent two seasons with the Baltimore Stallions as the receivers coach and then more two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts as a guest coach. Eley went to three straight Grey Cup championships in his coaching tenure in the CFL.

Following his time in the CFL, Eley coached four seasons as offensive coordinator and pro liaison at Hampton, helping them win an HBCU National Championship, two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles and the 1999 Heritage Bowl.

Eley then moved on to Morgan State, where he spent his first season as offensive coordinator and then 12 more seasons as head coach. In 2002, Eley was named MEAC Coach of the Year, his first year in the role. Eley ranks third all-time in wins at Morgan State, with 59 total wins.

“I am extremely impressed with the wealth of experience Coach Eley has brought to our athletics program as associate head coach,” Ross said. “His knowledge of Hornets football will be of great benefit as we continue to support our student athletes and the university's football program.”

Eley takes over his role as Interim Head Coach immediately.