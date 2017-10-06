Donald Hill-Eley takes over as new Hornets HC

Drivers were hoping to see lower gas prices by this fall. That hasn’t happened.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
Buddy Davidson will attend his 700 consecutive Auburn football game on Saturday when the Tigers host Ole Miss.More >>
Auburn's 100 points in their first two SEC games is a program best and with Jarrett Stidham leading the league in completion percentage, they look to continue that dominance.More >>
Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Alabama University State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. announced Donald Hill-Eley as the Interim Head Football Coach for the Hornets, after former coach Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday.More >>
This season under Jenkins' leadership, the Hornets were 0-5, averaging 7.4 points per game. Alabama State scored 10 points or less in four of its five games, including Thursday night's 24-10 loss to Alcorn State on ESPNU.More >>
Lenorris Footman had a hand in three touchdowns, De'Lance Turner rushed for 169 yards and Alcorn State cruised by Alabama State 24-10 on Thursday night.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims.More >>
The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.More >>
Scalise was critically wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team at a practice before its annual game against the Democrats.More >>
AP-NORC Poll finds that most Americans think refusing to stand during the national anthem at NFL games is disrespectful, and they disapprove of Trump's call for firing those players who don't stand.More >>
