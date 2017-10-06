Tuskegee police investigating homicide after man found dead in yard

The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the front yard of a residence.

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Barrow Street on Wednesday at around 10:29 a.m. on a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 54-year-old George Montgomery lying in the yard. The Macon County Coroner pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Tuskegee police is being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation on this case. Anyone with information should call the department at 334-727-0200 or the department's Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.