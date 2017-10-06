Victim found dead in home, Tuskegee police investigating

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
As residential space grows in downtown Montgomery so does the need for representation.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.
