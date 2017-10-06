Victim found dead in home, Tuskegee police investigating

The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Sept. 27.

According to police, the male victim was found deceased in his home.

Tuskegee police is working with the State Bureau of Investigation on this case. Anyone with information should call the department at 334-727-0200 or the department's Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.

