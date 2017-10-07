Gov. Ivey urges Alabamians to take action now ahead of Hurricane Nate

Gov. Kay Ivey gave an update on Hurricane Nate Saturday.

Nate is expected to make landfall around midnight Sunday as a Category 2 Hurricane. Ivey is telling Alabama residents to take action now ahead of the storm.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said the Emergency Operations Center in Clanton is activated to level 1 status, with 24 hour staffing ready to assist. Hastings stressed that Hurricane Nate is an Alabama storm and will affect the whole state, and the window to get prepared is closing.

Alabama Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon said the Alabama National Guard has been activated and troops are stationed at Fort Whiting in Mobile. The National Guard is ready to surge troops as necessary.

ALEA Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said all state troopers are out to make sure traffic is flowing smoothly. Taylor warns drivers to not drive through standing water and to call *HP (*47) if they need assistance from troopers.

ALDOT Deputy Director George Conner is telling drivers to remain alert to first responders on the roadways. Conners said for updates on road closures or conditions visit algotraffic.com.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Nate, click here.

