No. 12 Auburn firing on all cylinders, leads Ole Miss 35-3 at half

No. 12 Auburn's bid for a 5-1 record is off to an impressive start. The Tigers lead Ole Miss 35-3 at half behind three touchdown rushes from Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson has 159 yards at the break as well as a 48-yard touchdown run. Jarrett Stidham has 185 yards in the air to go along with two touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder he pitched out to Ryan Davis on a screen pass.

Auburn scored on each of its first five drives of the game.

The Tiger defense is gobbling up any type of offense the Rebels are attempting to run. Since driving into the red zone on each of the first two drives of the game, Ole Miss has mustered nothing, posting drives of 8 yards, 7 yards, 48 yards, 25 yards and 16 yards since their first quarter field goal.

Auburn is outgaining the Landshark-Rebels 391 to 188 in the total yards category.

