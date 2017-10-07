No. 12 Auburn overpowers Ole Miss, improves to 5-1

An overcast day on the Plains saw No. 12 Auburn improve to 5-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss 44-23.

Three touchdown rushes from Kerryon Johnson and two touchdown passes from Jarrett Stidham provided all of the fire power in the first half. Daniel Carlson was perfect on field goals for the afternoon, providing all of Auburn's second half scoring.

Auburn opened by scoring a touchdown on its first five drives, and scoring in general on six of its first seven drives. The Tigers didn't punt until their second possession of the second half, and only punted three total times all game.

Kerryon Johnson boosted his nation-leading rushing touchdown number. Johnson now has 12 touchdowns after his three on Saturday, including a 48-yard run in the second quarter. Johsnon racked up a new career-high, rushing for 204 yards on 28 carries. The junior from Huntsville, Alabama, previously set a new career-high against Georgia Southern, where he rushed for 136 yards all in the first half.

Jarrett Stidham had 185 yards in the air to go along with two touchdown passes at the break. His long on the day included a 75-yarder he pitched out to Ryan Davis on a screen pass. Stidham finished 14-of-21 for 235 yards.

The Tiger defense was suffocating in the first half. While not forcing turnovers, they held Ole Miss to drives of 8 yards, 7 yards, 48 yards, 25 yards and 16 yards after their first quarter field goal. The one negative on the game, if one could call it that, was that the defense allowed more than 14 points for the first time all season. Twice they'd allowed 14 points, but never more until Saturday.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss, between the last two games against both Alabama and Auburn, the Landshark-Rebels have been outscored 110 to 26

Sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson completed 34-of-51 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns Saturday afternoon.

Auburn owned the rushing battle, besting Ole Miss 326 to 83.

Saturday's win also keeps Auburn undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

The Tigers will now head on the road three consecutive weeks starting next weekend in Baton Rouge. It'll be a Tiger showdown in Death Valley as LSU and Auburn kicks off. The time has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.