Farmers hurrying to harvest crops ahead of Hurricane Nate

Storm preparations are in place across Alabama, especially for the state’s farmers. Farmers have been working late into the night to try to harvest their crops ahead of Hurricane Nate.

Many Alabama farmers are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, where some lost many crops including 15-20 percent of cotton. Now they are trying to avoid doing the same thing with the projected impact that will be made by Hurricane Nate.

“With cotton, if the bulbs are open, the wind can blow it out and the rain can cause problems quality-wise by getting wet. If the cotton is tall and the bulbs are not open, they’re heavy and then the wind can blow them down and can tie them up, making it hard to harvest and get a good crop off of it,” said Alabama Cooperative Extension System Extension Economist, Max Runge.

Runge also says that ultimately a cotton loss in this state probably wouldn’t do too much damage to the nation's economy, but could be detrimental to the individual farmers.

