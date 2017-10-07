Alabama preparing for Hurricane Nate's arrival

WSFA 12 News journalists Bryan Henry and Jeff Harrison are on site in Daphne, Alabama, ready to meet Hurricane Nate when it arrives.

Photos show Mobile Bay and the causeway connecting Mobile and Daphne.

The first meaningful rain shower d ropped in Mobile around 2:15 p.m. Saturday but it has stopped for now. The breeze picks up now and then, but this will change over the next few hours as Hurricane Nate churns toward the coast at a speed of around 26 miles an hour which is quite fast for a hurricane.

The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 storm before making landfall.

Some businesses have closed early and thousands have evacuated the area.

