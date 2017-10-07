Chip Taylor totals 3TDs in Huntingdon win over Averett

Coach Gene Stallings sat down with Christina Chambers while at a special banquet to honor his 1967 Texas A&M football team Friday night in College Station.More >>
Drivers were hoping to see lower gas prices by this fall. That hasn’t happened.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
An overcast day on the Plains saw No. 12 Auburn improve to 5-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss 44-23.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to make it 4 straight wins as they welcome the Ole Miss Rebels to the Plains. Keep up with all the highlights here.More >>
Buddy Davidson will attend his 700 consecutive Auburn football game on Saturday when the Tigers host Ole Miss.More >>
Auburn's 100 points in their first two SEC games is a program best and with Jarrett Stidham leading the league in completion percentage, they look to continue that dominance.More >>
Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.More >>
The win improved Huntingdon's record to 5-1, and dropped Averett to 3-3, and 3-1 in conference play. Huntingdon improved to 3-0 in conference play with the win.More >>
Alabama University State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. announced Donald Hill-Eley as the Interim Head Football Coach for the Hornets, after former coach Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday.More >>
This season under Jenkins' leadership, the Hornets were 0-5, averaging 7.4 points per game. Alabama State scored 10 points or less in four of its five games, including Thursday night's 24-10 loss to Alcorn State on ESPNU.More >>
Lenorris Footman had a hand in three touchdowns, De'Lance Turner rushed for 169 yards and Alcorn State cruised by Alabama State 24-10 on Thursday night.More >>
The win improved Huntingdon's record to 5-1, and dropped Averett to 3-3, and 3-1 in conference play. Huntingdon improved to 3-0 in conference play with the win.More >>
An overcast day on the Plains saw No. 12 Auburn improve to 5-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss 44-23.More >>
Alabama University State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. announced Donald Hill-Eley as the Interim Head Football Coach for the Hornets, after former coach Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday.More >>
This season under Jenkins' leadership, the Hornets were 0-5, averaging 7.4 points per game. Alabama State scored 10 points or less in four of its five games, including Thursday night's 24-10 loss to Alcorn State on ESPNU.More >>
