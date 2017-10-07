Chip Taylor totals 3TDs in Huntingdon win over Averett

Chip Taylor's two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown led the way for Huntingdon in their 27-7 win over Averett at home.

The win improved Huntingdon's record to 5-1, and dropped Averett to 3-3, and 3-1 in conference play. Huntingdon improved to 3-0 in conference play with the win on Homecoming.

Taylor threw for 265 yards, while hitting 12-of-25 targets. He also rushed for 66 yards, including a long 69-yard run for a touchdown. The senior quarterback was intercepted twice to go along with his two touchdown passes.

Averett struggled to get things going against the Huntingdon defense. The Hawks held the Cougars to 268 yards for the game. Chip Taylor nearly passed for more yards than Averett's entire team gained. The Cougars also lost three of its four fumbles in the game.

Vic Jerald led the Hawks in rushing with 77 yards on 30 carries. The Hawks had a pair of receivers eclipse the 100-yard mark. Otis Porter hauled in 7 receptions for 131 yards, and Quen Whitlow caught 7 Chip Taylor passes for 113 yards.

The Hawks will stay at home next Saturday, welcoming in Maryville of Tennessee for a 1 p.m. showdown.

