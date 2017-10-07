Many churches in Nate's path canceling Sunday services - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Many churches in Nate's path canceling Sunday services

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Many churches in the path of Hurricane Nate have canceled Sunday services. 

Nate is expected to make landfall around midnight Sunday and impact our area until Sunday afternoon. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane. 

If you want to know whether your church's Sunday services are canceled, contact the church directly. 

