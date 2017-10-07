Tuskegee makes late surge, pulls out victory in 82nd Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic

Tuskegee trailed Morehouse by 10 entering the fourth quarter, but in the final nine minutes, erased that deficit pulling out the win in overtime 23-17.

The 82nd edition of the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic did not disappoint, as fireworks popped off late in the game. Morehouse took an early lead, scoring on their first play of offense after recovering a Tuskegee fumble.

The Maroon Tigers increased their lead with a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, and striking again just before halftime. At 17-7, Morehouse looked to control the second half and bring home the win.

The game was in the grasp of the Maroon Tigers as the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee looked to be struggling offensively. It was the defense of Tuskegee that kept them in the game, allowing them an opportunity to close it out down the stretch.

In the fourth quarter, Tuskegee put together a touchdown drive with 9 minutes to play, cutting the Morehouse lead to 17-14. The defense kept up its superb second-half play, and got the Golden Tigers the ball back with a minute to play.

Tuskegee drove the field, and completed a long pass to the four-yard line with six seconds to play. Tuskegee raced to the line of scrimmage, spiked the ball and brought out the field goal unit. Dalton Hall tacked on the 23-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

With new life, Tuskegee stopped Morehouse on their opportunity with the ball. Now Tuskegee's turn, they could win the game. Tuskegee moved the ball on into the red zone and on the goal line, before quarterback Jamarcus Ezell scored the game-winning touchdown on the quarterback keeper. 23-17 Tuskegee.

Tuskegee heads down to Mobile next Saturday for the 5th Quarter Classic against Jackson State. That game will kick at 6 p.m.

