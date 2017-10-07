Faulkner improves to 2-0 in conference play after 35-13 win - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Faulkner improves to 2-0 in conference play after 35-13 win

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Faulkner improved its record to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play after Saturday's 35-13 win over Ave Maria.

This was a game moved from Oct. 21 due to Hurricane Irma, and once again moved up in time today from a 5:30 p.m. kick to a 2:30 p.m. kick because of Hurricane Nate.

Faulkner opened things in a big way. Michael Wilkins took the game's opening kick 94 yards to the house, putting Faulkner in the lead and never looking back.

The Eagles followed the opening kick return by a touchdown on its full drive of the game. Clayton Nicholas connected with Reagan Amos on a 16-yard pass. Faulkner scored again in the first jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

Ave Maria scored early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-7, and the game remained that way until late in the third quarter when Ave Maria added another touchdown. The missed extra point kept the game at 8 points in Faulkner's favor.

Kawon Bryant scored for the Eagles in the fourth, and Alex Pina-Rhoden caught a Nicholas pass from 3 yards out to push the lead to 35-13, the eventual final score.

Clayton Nicholas completed 25-of-37 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Gaines led the rushing attack for the Eagles, compiling 91 yards on 18 rushes. Amos caught seven passes for 83 yards, Faulkner's leading receiver by nearly 50 yards.

Nicholas' three touchdown passes were split between Amos, Pina-Rhoden and Jacob McCrary.

Up next for Faulkner is another conference game at home against No. 15 Southeastern University.

