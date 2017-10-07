Faulkner improves to 2-0 in conference play after 35-13 win

The win improved Huntingdon's record to 5-1, and dropped Averett to 3-3, and 3-1 in conference play. Huntingdon improved to 3-0 in conference play with the win.More >>
An overcast day on the Plains saw No. 12 Auburn improve to 5-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss 44-23.
Alabama University State President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. announced Donald Hill-Eley as the Interim Head Football Coach for the Hornets, after former coach Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday.
This season under Jenkins' leadership, the Hornets were 0-5, averaging 7.4 points per game. Alabama State scored 10 points or less in four of its five games, including Thursday night's 24-10 loss to Alcorn State on ESPNU.
