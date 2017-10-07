Flash Flood Warning, Tornado Watch issued for several counties across central AL

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the WSFA 12 News viewing area until 7:30 a.m. for the following counties:

Clarke County

Conecuh County

Monroe County

Washington County

Wilcox County

A Tornado Watch was also issued for parts of the following counties until 10 a.m.:

Escambia County

Houston County

Barbour County

Pike County

Crenshaw County

Montgmoery County

Lowndes County

Monroe County

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

