Tornado Warning issued for Chilton, Autauga counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the WSFA 12 News viewing area until 8:30 p.m. for the following counties:

Chilton County

Autauga County

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

