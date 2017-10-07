Montgomery man charged in son's stabbing death

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man in the stabbing death of his son.More >>
The death of a 92-year-old Montgomery woman whose body was found inside her home Monday is being investigated as a homicide, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Multiple officers with the Montgomery Police Department have responded to a situation in the 700 block of West Patton Avenue, located near the West South Boulevard.More >>
An Andalusia man has been arrested and charged with child sex abuse, according to the Andalusia Police Department.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a report of an interrupted burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect connected to several burglaries and thefts in Tallassee is in custody, according to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.More >>
There is surveillance video that shows two suspects walking out into the parking lot and it appears as if one suspect, possibly Ramirez, walks up and takes the keys from the door before walking off.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
