Montgomery man charged in son's stabbing death

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man in the stabbing death of his son.

Darius Robinson, 47, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old son Ladarius Snow.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Chase Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a subject being shot. Once on the scene, they discovered the victim had suffered a stab wound. Snow was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

During the investigation, MPD determined the incident stemmed from an argument that led to a violent confrontation.

Robinson was taken into custody on the scene. He has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.