Butler County taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Nate

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.More >>
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.More >>
London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after reports that a car has struck pedestrians.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Storm preparations are in place across Alabama, especially for the state’s farmers. Farmers have been working late into the night to try to harvest their crops ahead of Hurricane Nate.More >>
Storm preparations are in place across Alabama, especially for the state’s farmers. Farmers have been working late into the night to try to harvest their crops ahead of Hurricane Nate.More >>