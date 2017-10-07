Butler County taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Nate

As Hurricane Nate approaches our area and the threat of damage increases, Alabama Power is ready to take action.

“Alabama Power customers should know that the company has been preparing for several days. Not only do we have resources in place but we have personnel that are ready to respond were there to be power outages in the area,” said Mike Jordan, the Area Manager for Alabama Power’s Southern Division.

Butler County just got a new Emergency Management Agency director on Oct. 2. Kris Ware, the new director, said while she might be overly cautious, she’d rather be safe than sorry.

“My philosophy is, and that’s what I’ve told everybody in our meeting, I’m going to be overly cautious. I’m going to take it for what they’re telling me right now, that worst case scenario, then when we come out and there’s no problems or damage, we can all say we’re alive, we’re safe, and let’s move on. At least we know we’re ready for the next one that may cause us damage. If there is no damage, then hey we got a good practice out of it,” said Ware.

That’s why for the past week she’s been getting all her ducks in a row.

“I have had all my first responders in and all my resources in for each webinar," said Ware. "We’ve been having two a day. We have got all of our equipment fueled and tested, so we’ve got chainsaw crews ready, we have talked to the local area about if we needed shelters, because of evacuees if that had to be a problem, but I don’t think that is, so that’s good."

However, once the storm hits, first responders won’t be able to take action until after it passes.

“We will respond to the power outages as quickly, as we safely can. So, once the storm passes, know that the company is already mobilized to begin to restore those power outages,” said Jordan.

This makes preparations even more important.

“Get out of mobile homes, get out of your RVs, don’t stay in those. If you need somewhere to go, go to your family, contact us and we’ll help you find somewhere to go," said Ware. "Tie down all of your loose articles outside… trash cans, your lawn furniture, anything that’s going to be flying debris, because it’s going to fly and it’s going to break windows, and we want you to stay safe.”

