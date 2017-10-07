Power outages, damage caused by Hurricane Nate

Several counties in the River Region were under a Tornado Warning as Nate made its landfall Saturday evening.

At 8 a.m., approximately 10,750 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama. Outages are widespread throughout the area. Statewide, the company has reported 71,000 customers without service. Those outages are widespread and concentrated in the following areas:

Montgomery - 4230 customers

Wetumpka - 1850 customers

Greenville - 1240 customers

Chilton County - 800 customers

Dallas County - 770 customers

Auburn - 600 customers

Prattville - 220 customers

Marion - 210 customers

Camden - 170 customers

Ft. Deposit - 150 customers

Alabama Power officials say to report an outage or unsafe condition like a downed line, low-hanging wire or debris leaning into wire, please call 800-888-2726.

Othe power outages:

Baldwin EMC in Summerdale reports they have about 2,700 meters out this morning. Their crews are preparing to resume damage assessment and power restoration.

The Covington Electric Cooperative reports about 850 members are without power in the county. Crews are out working to restore power and ask residents to report any downed power lines.

The Butler County sheriff says about 3,000 people are without power between Greenville and Selma.

The following areas in central Alabama have reported storm damage due to Nate:

Autauga County:

About 15 trees down in Autaugaville

Trees down along County Road 74

Cooters Pond road is closed due to flooding

Butler County:

Tree down on I-85 SB

Crash on US 31

Chilton County:

Trees down near Highway 91 and County Road 36

Covington County:

Trees and power lines down

Montgomery County:

Two trees down on Dalraida Road

One tree down on Smith-Gamble Road

One tree down on Edgar D. Nixon

One tree down on Oak Forest Drive

Transformer arching and shooting sparks on Brantwood Drive

Tree and power line down on Willena Ave. and Johnson Street

Outages on Madison Ave., Ann Street, Mount Meigs and Federal due to downed lines

Police and crews notified and responding to each scene; no injuries at any location?

Orange Beach:

Officials have reported that the City of Orange Beach is open and clear, with all major roads clear and open. There is some flooding on roads around Boggy Point on Marina Road and Jubilee Point, but the water is expected to recede later Sunday morning. Trees are down in areas and some piers were impacted, but the damage is minor.

Beach erosion has occurred, but gulf waters stayed south of dunes and coastal construction lines for the most part. Businesses should reopen and operate as normal by noon, and city offices and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday.

Rough surf continues Sunday, and waters remain closed to swimming.

Some shelters are opening up for people who want to wait out the storm safely:

Tallapoosa County:

Alexander City City Hall

Jacksons Gap Town Hall

Newsite Fire Department

Dadeville Courthouse (opens at 8 a.m.)

