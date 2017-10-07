Power outages, damage caused by Hurricane Nate

The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
The mandatory curfew put into effect Saturday night is now lifted across the coast. But drivers are being urged to avoid Hwy 90 across the coast as cleanup crews work to remove debris from the roadway.More >>
Several counties in the River Region were under a Tornado Warning as Hurricane Nate made its landfall Saturday evening.More >>
Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More >>
