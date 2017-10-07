President declares emergency for Alabama, approves federal assistance

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -
President Donald Trump approved Gov. Kay Ivey's request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Alabama.
Trump ordered federal assistance to help the state with response to Hurricane and Tropical Storm Nate.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storm.
“I greatly appreciate the quick response from President Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long. We have had a great working relationship during the four storms since I took office,” Ivey said. “We will use this federal assistance to ensure that all Alabamians receive the support they need as the recovery from Hurricane Nate begins.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now authorized to provide appropriate assistance for the following counties: Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Coosa, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Nate caused thousands of power outages across the state. As of 9 a.m., Alabama Power reports there are 8,500 outages statewide. Of those, approximately 2,000 remain without power in east Alabama. Service has now been restored to more than 8,000 customers in central Alabama since earlier Sunday.
Alabama Power officials say to report an outage or unsafe condition like a downed line, low-hanging wire or debris leaning into wire, please call 800-888-2726.
Other power outages:
Baldwin EMC in Summerdale reports they have about 2,700 meters out this morning. Their crews are preparing to resume damage assessment and power restoration.
The Covington Electric Cooperative reports about 850 members are without power in the county. Crews are out working to restore power and ask residents to report any downed power lines.
The Butler County sheriff says about 3,000 people are without power between Greenville and Selma.
The South Alabama Electric Cooperative reported several outages throughout its system.
Utility crews in the city of Brundidge are working to restore power after a large outage.
The following areas in central Alabama have reported storm damage due to Nate:
Autauga County:
- About 15 trees down in Autaugaville
- Trees down along County Road 74
- Cooters Pond road is closed due to flooding
Butler County:
- Tree down on I-85 SB
- Tree down on home in Greenville; no injuries, but portion of home crushed
Chilton County:
- Trees down near Highway 91 and County Road 36
Coffee County
- Tree down in front yard of New Brockton home
Covington County:
- Trees and power lines down
Crenshaw County:
Montgomery County:
- Two trees down on Dalraida Road
- One tree down on Edgar D. Nixon
- Transformer arching and shooting sparks on Brantwood Drive
- Tree and power line down on Willena Ave. and Johnson Street
- Outages on Madison Ave., Ann Street, Mount Meigs and Federal due to downed lines
- Tree tangled in power lines on Dorothy and Hill Street
- Line down on Evans Drive, unknown power or cable
- Tree down on Roundtree Road
- Tree down on car on Bright Spot Road
- Power line down on Old Seller Road
- Power line down on Story Road and Hobby Road
- Tree down on Underwood at Old Hayneville
- Large tree down on Stephens and Long Road
- Police and crews notified and responding to each scene; no injuries at any location
- To report damage, call 334-625-4130
Orange Beach:
Officials have reported that the City of Orange Beach is open and clear, with all major roads clear and open. There is some flooding on roads around Boggy Point on Marina Road and Jubilee Point, but the water is expected to recede later Sunday morning. Trees are down in areas and some piers were impacted, but the damage is minor.
Beach erosion has occurred, but gulf waters stayed south of dunes and coastal construction lines for the most part. Businesses should reopen and operate as normal by noon, and city offices and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday.
Rough surf continues Sunday, and waters remain closed to swimming.
Here is a list of wind reports across the WSFA viewing area:
- Grove Hill: 44 mph
- Selma: 44 mph
- Greenville: 39 mph
- Enterprise: 39 mph
- Troy: 38 mph
- Montgomery: 38 mph
- Evergreen: 36 mph
- Alex City: 36 mph
About 2-4 inches of rain fell over many towns across our state over the past 24 hours; we also saw reports of flooding, the worst of which was closer to the coast.
