President declares emergency for Alabama, approves federal assistance

A tree fell in the front yard of a New Brockton home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A tree crushed this home in Greenville. Everyone is thankfully alright. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Kay Ivey's request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Alabama.

Trump ordered federal assistance to help the state with response to Hurricane and Tropical Storm Nate.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storm.

.@realDonaldTrump declares an Emergency in Alabama as requested by @GovernorKayIvey. Praying for all those affected by #HurricaneNate. — Thomas P. Bossert (@TomBossert45) October 8, 2017

“I greatly appreciate the quick response from President Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long. We have had a great working relationship during the four storms since I took office,” Ivey said. “We will use this federal assistance to ensure that all Alabamians receive the support they need as the recovery from Hurricane Nate begins.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now authorized to provide appropriate assistance for the following counties: Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Coosa, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Nate caused thousands of power outages across the state. As of 9 a.m., Alabama Power reports there are 8,500 outages statewide. Of those, approximately 2,000 remain without power in east Alabama. Service has now been restored to more than 8,000 customers in central Alabama since earlier Sunday.

Alabama Power officials say to report an outage or unsafe condition like a downed line, low-hanging wire or debris leaning into wire, please call 800-888-2726.

Other power outages:

Baldwin EMC in Summerdale reports they have about 2,700 meters out this morning. Their crews are preparing to resume damage assessment and power restoration.

The Covington Electric Cooperative reports about 850 members are without power in the county. Crews are out working to restore power and ask residents to report any downed power lines.

The Butler County sheriff says about 3,000 people are without power between Greenville and Selma.

The South Alabama Electric Cooperative reported several outages throughout its system.

Utility crews in the city of Brundidge are working to restore power after a large outage.

The following areas in central Alabama have reported storm damage due to Nate:

Autauga County:

About 15 trees down in Autaugaville

Trees down along County Road 74

Cooters Pond road is closed due to flooding

Butler County:

Tree down on I-85 SB

Tree down on home in Greenville; no injuries, but portion of home crushed

Chilton County:

Trees down near Highway 91 and County Road 36

Coffee County

Tree down in front yard of New Brockton home

Covington County:

Trees and power lines down

Crenshaw County:

Trooper Gered White is assisting power crews with a downed tree in Crenshaw County #alastatetrooper #nate pic.twitter.com/HEOfKMebpz — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 8, 2017

Montgomery County:

Two trees down on Dalraida Road

One tree down on Edgar D. Nixon

Transformer arching and shooting sparks on Brantwood Drive

Tree and power line down on Willena Ave. and Johnson Street

Outages on Madison Ave., Ann Street, Mount Meigs and Federal due to downed lines

Tree tangled in power lines on Dorothy and Hill Street

Line down on Evans Drive, unknown power or cable

Tree down on Roundtree Road

Tree down on car on Bright Spot Road

Power line down on Old Seller Road

Power line down on Story Road and Hobby Road

Tree down on Underwood at Old Hayneville

Large tree down on Stephens and Long Road

Police and crews notified and responding to each scene; no injuries at any location

To report damage, call 334-625-4130

Orange Beach:

Officials have reported that the City of Orange Beach is open and clear, with all major roads clear and open. There is some flooding on roads around Boggy Point on Marina Road and Jubilee Point, but the water is expected to recede later Sunday morning. Trees are down in areas and some piers were impacted, but the damage is minor.

Beach erosion has occurred, but gulf waters stayed south of dunes and coastal construction lines for the most part. Businesses should reopen and operate as normal by noon, and city offices and facilities will resume normal operations on Monday.

Rough surf continues Sunday, and waters remain closed to swimming.

Here is a list of wind reports across the WSFA viewing area:

Grove Hill: 44 mph

Selma: 44 mph

Greenville: 39 mph

Enterprise: 39 mph

Troy: 38 mph

Montgomery: 38 mph

Evergreen: 36 mph

Alex City: 36 mph

About 2-4 inches of rain fell over many towns across our state over the past 24 hours; we also saw reports of flooding, the worst of which was closer to the coast.

