Power outages, damage caused by Hurricane Nate

Several counties in the River Region were under a Tornado Warning as Hurricane Nate made its landfall Saturday evening.

Alabama Power reported as of 9:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers are without service in south Alabama.

The following areas in central Alabama have reported storm damage due to Hurricane Nate:

Autauga County:

About 15 trees down in Autaugaville

Trees down along County Road 74

Chilton County:

Trees down near Highway 91 and County Road 36

