Daphne spared from wrath of Nate

It seems as if Daphne has been spared by what was Hurricane Nate. Nate made its second landfall outside Biloxi early Monday.

Unlike Mobile, Daphne did not lose power and so far, it appears has sustained no major damage. The only damaged reported thus far is low-level flooding at Bayfront Park.

As of 7 a.m., Reporter Bryan Henry says gusty winds are still whipping throughout the east side of Mobile Bay as Nate says goodbye to the Alabama Coast.

Nate is losing steam but it's still packing a punch. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows now Tropical Storm Nate with sustained winds of 45 mph and max gusts of 85 mph.

