3 18-wheelers damaged in fire at Dadeville manufacturing plant

Three 18-wheelers were damaged in a Sunday morning fire at a manufacturing plant in Dadeville.

According to the Dadeville Fire Department, the fire erupted in the truck lot of Sejin at 7:42 a.m. Sunday. One of the trucks caught fire, and the fire spread to two others. The cabs and engines of two of the trucks were completely destroyed, and the third truck suffered some fire damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated.

