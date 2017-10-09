Day passes without answers in life-threatening Montgomery shooting

More than a day has passed since a man was critically injured in a shooting and few new details available.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday in the 1300 block of the Eastern Boulevard. Officers found a man, whose name has not been released, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

As of Tuesday, Montgomery police said the man is still being treated at a local hospital.

Williams said the police department is aware of social media posts regarding the shooting and said they are being investigated. Asked about video of the incident, Williams said he could not authenticate it, but said "it is part of the ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time."

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

