Day passes without answers in life-threatening Montgomery shooting

Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases. Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape Oct. 10.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Crenshaw County authorities are searching for two subjects suspected of robbing a Dollar General in the Highland Home area.More >>
Imagine finding out someone had cloned your debit or credit card and then went on a shopping spree with your money. That happened to one of your central Alabama neighbors, and two women are behind the crime.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a man who entered a retail store on Eastdale Circle and stole an arm full of clothing.More >>
Three men are in custody after a Monday morning residential burglary, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man in the stabbing death of his son.More >>
The death of a 92-year-old Montgomery woman whose body was found inside her home Monday is being investigated as a homicide, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
Multiple officers with the Montgomery Police Department have responded to a situation in the 700 block of West Patton Avenue, located near the West South Boulevard.More >>
