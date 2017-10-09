Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

Police say a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Montgomery on Monday.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of the Eastern Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation, Williams says.

No other information including the name of the victim or arrests has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.