Officials investigating cause of fire inside abandoned building

Fire officials say they are working to determine what caused a fire inside an abandoned building in Montgomery on Monday.

According to District Fire Chief Henderson, firefighters were called to the corner of Mobile Street and Grady Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from an abandoned building.

Further inspection by fire crews found that there were a lot of trapped fires and fallen debris inside the building. Henderson says it took longer than expected to extinguish the fire because of how long the building had been burning and its condition.

Crews are working to check for spot fires and fire investigators are trying to determine the cause.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, Henderson says.

