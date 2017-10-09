3 arrested in connection to Montgomery home burglary - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 arrested in connection to Montgomery home burglary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Three men are in custody after a Monday morning residential burglary, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

The suspects, whose names have not yet been released, were taken into custody in the 3700 block of Audubon Road.

Charges are pending.

