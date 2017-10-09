29th annual Holiday Market happening this week - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

29th annual Holiday Market happening this week

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Holiday Market 2016 (Source: WSFA 12 News) Holiday Market 2016
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday market takes place this week!

According to JLM officials, this year there are hundreds of merchants with a wide selection of items to purchase.  Holiday Market hours for Thursday and Friday are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex.

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Prancer’s preview party tickets are $40 and three-day multi-day passes are $15. Military and Senior tickets (65+) with ID general admission tickets are $5.

Although it's a great time to go shopping and get some early holiday gifts, this annual event benefits the community. All proceeds from the Holiday Market, including ticket sales, will go directly back to the River Region.

Dozens of non-profit organizations in the area are supported by the Junior League.

A complete schedule of events, click this link

