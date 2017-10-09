29th annual Junior League Holiday Market continues through Saturday

The Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday market takes place this week!

According to JLM officials, this year there are hundreds of merchants with a wide selection of items to purchase. Holiday Market hours for Friday are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Prancer’s preview party tickets are $40 and three-day multi-day passes are $15. Military and Senior tickets (65+) with ID general admission tickets are $5.

Although it's a great time to go shopping and get some early holiday gifts, this annual event benefits the community. All proceeds from the Holiday Market, including ticket sales, will go directly back to the River Region.

Dozens of non-profit organizations in the area are supported by the Junior League.

