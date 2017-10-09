29th annual Junior League Holiday Market starts Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

29th annual Junior League Holiday Market starts Thursday

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Holiday Market 2016 (Source: WSFA 12 News) Holiday Market 2016
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Junior League of Montgomery’s annual Holiday market takes place this week!

According to JLM officials, this year there are hundreds of merchants with a wide selection of items to purchase.  Holiday Market hours for Thursday and Friday are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Prancer’s preview party tickets are $40 and three-day multi-day passes are $15. Military and Senior tickets (65+) with ID general admission tickets are $5.

Although it's a great time to go shopping and get some early holiday gifts, this annual event benefits the community. All proceeds from the Holiday Market, including ticket sales, will go directly back to the River Region.

Dozens of non-profit organizations in the area are supported by the Junior League.

A complete schedule of events, click this link

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:49:08 GMT
    Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    More >>

  • White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    More >>

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    More >>

  • The last moments of an LSU fraternity pledge's life

    The last moments of an LSU fraternity pledge's life

    Source: EBRSOSource: EBRSO

    Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13.  LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...

    More >>

    Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13.  LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly