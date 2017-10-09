Agriculture conference held in Headland Monday

Although Alabama is known for peanuts and cotton, the focus of Monday's conference at Todd Syrup Farm in Headland was sugar cane.

The company hosted the Southeastern Syrup Making and Sugar Cane Field Day with the goal to teach farmers how to incorporate sugar cane as a new crop.

Farmers from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida attended the conference getting in-depth knowledge on everything sugar cane. Farmers heard from agriculture experts about site selection, soil testing, and proper irrigation.

Something new that farmers can look forward to is another resource if they're considering growing sugar cane. There is work now to create a nursery at Landmark Park in Dothan.

"There is really a need to be able to provide a nursery stock for someone to be able to get started growing their own sugar cane. The objective is to be able to provide the small producer who wants to grow a small patch for themselves some of the latest and best varieties," William Birdsong, Extension Specialist.

The goal is to have the nursery open by next fall.

Another major event at the conference was the unveiling of the new cane mill. It's a partnership between Joe Todd, owner of Todd Syrup Farm, Industrial Metal Works and Get Bent Off Road and Metal Fabricators. It's the first portable cane mill produced for farmers domestically since 1941. The machine will be sold exclusively at Todd Syrup Farms.

Orders for local farms opened Monday. Todd says he also has requests for orders from South America and Cuba.

