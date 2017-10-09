Nate may be gone but still being felt in Dallas County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Nate may be gone but still being felt in Dallas County

DALLAS CO., AL (WSFA) -

Hurricane Nate did a number on some row crop farmers across south and central Alabama and a fourth-generation farmer in Dallas County was no exception.

Wendy Yeager won't concede yet to Nate's calling card of heavy rains and gusty winds but admitted some of her cotton crop in the field behind the family home was damaged.

To what extent, Yeager doesn't know right now. What she does know is this field was more vulnerable than the other cotton field down the road because the cotton was more mature, more exposed to the elements.

Overall though, this fourth-generation farmer feels good about the crop. It could've been worse and she has the seen the worst in her years on the land.

Yeager also grows hundreds of acres of soybeans, peanuts and grain.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry will have more on this story in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

