NWS confirms 4 tornadoes from Saturday night storms

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The National Weather Service office in Birmingham has confirmed a total of four tornadoes touched down during Saturday night's storms in central Alabama.

Details are limited at this point, but the NWS said the tornadoes included one in Lowndes and Autauga counties, as well as two in Chilton County.

NWS surveyors are expected to release more information soon.

