Troy must "handle the noise" against South Alabama

The Troy Trojans were in this position last year.

There was national buzz surrounding the program, even more this year after the Trojans were able to knock off LSU, but unlike last year, the Trojans are hoping to be more than a one-hit wonder.

After cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history in 2016, the Trojans laid an egg in a midweek game against Arkansas State and are hoping 2017 doesn't bring the same fate.

"We have a point to prove as a football program," said head coach Neal Brown. "We did not handle the national attention last year. Have we matured? I think that’s the challenge to our team."

"Last year, we did that on national TV against Arkansas State and they beat us pretty bad," said defensive back Kam Melton. "That's what pretty much, this week, motivated us. It made us stay focused and made us stay hungry, don't get complacent with everything. Going into this game, they're going to give us everything so why not get focused up and go out there and do what we're supposed to do."

It's a big rivalry game on Wednesday as the Trojans will take on South Alabama in the "Battle for the Belt". Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

