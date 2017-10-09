Navy orders another ship from Austal USA in Mobile

Alabama's coast got some good economic news Monday after Austal USA announced it will build yet another Littoral Combat Ship for the U.S. Navy.

The ship will be the 15th in its class ordered by the Navy to be built by Austal at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mobile where more than 4,000 people are employed.

“When Alabama’s businesses succeed, Alabamians succeed," Gov. Kay Ivey said after the announcement. "Austal USA is a 21st-Century, technology-driven, employer which provides good wages and good opportunities for its employees. Austal is critical to our state’s high-tech military and aerospace manufacturing sector."

Austal has already commissioned five LCS ships: USS Independence, USS Coronado, USS Jackson, USS Montgomery, and USS Gabrielle Giffords. Each calls Naval Base San Diego its homeport.

Ships that are still to be built include the USS Omaha, USS Manchester, USS Tulsa, USS Charleston, USS Cincinnati, USS Kansas City, USS Oakland, USS Mobile, and two as-of-yet unnamed ships.

"By adding to its ship order, the U.S. Navy is signaling its confidence in Austal’s products and the employees who build it," the governor went on. "Alabama has a skilled workforce that is known for producing high-quality goods. I look forward to more announcements like this one from Austral, as well as other companies that do business in Alabama, because of our trained workforce and our positive business environment.”

The Navy has ordered a total of 29 of the ships in two classes, Freedom or Independence. The other ships are being built by Marinette Marine, a Wisconsin-based company.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.