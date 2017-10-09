Navy orders another ship from Austal USA in Mobile

According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.More >>
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.More >>
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.More >>
Hall of Fame QB and 1963 NFL Most Valuable Player Y.A. Tittle has died.More >>
Hall of Fame QB and 1963 NFL Most Valuable Player Y.A. Tittle has died.More >>
While most of us got away with minimal impacts from Nate, some weren't so lucky. NWS survey teams have confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in central Alabama; one in Lowndes County, one in Autauga County and two more in Chilton County.More >>
While most of us got away with minimal impacts from Nate, some weren't so lucky. NWS survey teams have confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in central Alabama; one in Lowndes County, one in Autauga County and two more in Chilton County.More >>
Alabama's coast got some good economic news Monday after Austal USA announced it will build yet another Littoral Combat Ship for the U.S. Navy.More >>
Alabama's coast got some good economic news Monday after Austal USA announced it will build yet another Littoral Combat Ship for the U.S. Navy.More >>