Josh: It's like August all over again

While most of us got away with minimal impacts from Nate, some weren't so lucky. NWS survey teams have confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in central Alabama; one in Lowndes County, one in Autauga County and two more in Chilton County. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in those tornadoes.

A YUCKY PATTERN: Unfortunately, Nate brought more than wind, rain, and tornadoes to Alabama. It also brought a deep layer of VERY muggy air. Dewpoints are sky high - low to mid 70s - and the air feels very soupy, very sticky. It will stay that way through Wednesday before a cold front brings some drier air into the state for Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures will stay higher than normal for the next several days - most places will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s through at least Friday.

RAIN CHANCE: Scattered rain will linger tomorrow and Wednesday (20-30% coverage), then we'll enter a long stretch of "it probably won't rain but we can't completely rule it out" rain coverage. 10%, tops. Most will stay dry.

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Warm, mainly dry weather continues into Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s - above normal for October.

