Faulkner looks to stay focused in third divisional game

The Faulkner University Eagles are coming off two-straight divisional wins, after defeating the Ave Maria University Gyrenes 35-13 Saturday.

The Eagles started the game with a 94-yard kickoff return from Michael Watkins, his second kickoff return for a touchdown on the season.

Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren gives a lot of credit for the special teams' success to its focus in practice.

"We spend a lot of time on it each day, at least 35 minutes per day on special teams," Boren said. "Coach Jimmy Rich has done a really good job with those special teams players and I think it pays off for us."

The offense also impressed Boren. He says quarterback Clayton Nicholas has looked steady and has a great ability to spread the ball around. He says having good receivers helps the offense out even more.

Boren likes what he sees in the shared running game from Kawon Bryant, Josh Gaines and Joe Jones. He hopes the continued success translates into the next game. Boren says having those three players to rotate will be a key for an Eagles' win.

Faulkner will also have to work on staying mentally focused. Boren says he thinks the players lost focus after they went up 21-0 against Ave Maria and then allowed the Gyrenes to score 13 points off turnovers.

Boren says he's looking forward to playing against No. 15 Southeastern. He says it is the best team he's seen all year at running the ball and the Eagles' defense has to be ready to stop Southeastern on the offensive side of the ball.

"For us to have a chance to win and compete at the level we want and to have a chance to knock them off Saturday, we have got to be physical at the line of scrimmage and we got to be able to run it," Boren said.

Faulkner and Southeastern kick off Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

