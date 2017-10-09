Montgomery shoplifting suspect sought by police - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery shoplifting suspect sought by police

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a man who entered a retail store on Eastdale Circle and stole an arm full of clothing.

The shoplifting incident happened on Aug. 14.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.

