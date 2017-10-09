City of Troy to hold Sunday liquor sales vote Tuesday

The city of Troy is preparing for a special election where residents will vote on Sunday alcohol sales.

The current law does not permit the sale of alcohol in Troy on Sundays, sending residents out of town to buy it.

“If you look at it strictly from a financial standpoint, those people that are purchasing alcohol… they’re going out of town to purchase it. I mean there’s a business that’s just outside the county limits between here and Montgomery and I know I see it packed all day Sunday with people purchasing alcohol,” said Troy’s City Clerk and Treasurer, Alton Starling.

But that could change with Tuesday’s outcome.

"There was a group of people in Troy, a lot of residents, a lot of business owners that own restaurants and a lot of economic developers that wanted to see us open up alcohol sales on Sundays," said Starling.

While some students at Troy hopes the legislation passes, some other residents said it goes against what they believe in, like James Taylor, an investigator for Troy University by day, and pastor by night.

“Being a pastor, I think we lose, sometimes, valuable characteristics of what we’ve been known for just to weigh it out for a monetary gain, so I firmly believe as Christian values that it should not be something that we should vote on for Sundays,” said Taylor.

The monetary gain would be more money for the city, and the possibility of new businesses coming to Troy.

“Some people, they’ll buy on Saturday planning for not being able to purchase on Sundays, so from a tax standpoint I see additional taxes coming in. From those chain restaurants that come in," said Starling, "I don’t think you’re going to have a large Ruth Christie’s or some major chain come in until we get our population totals up and our income up so, but you know when you have economic developers that come in from New York city wanting to build something and you can’t purchase on Sunday… I can see that too.”

He continued on and said politics aside, you should always exercise your right to vote.

“I’ve missed one vote in my entire life. I’ve been in the military, I voted for who my commander in chief was and if you want to vote positively and you want those alcohol sales to be there you need to go out in force," said Starling. "If you don’t want it, you need to go out in force.”

Voting will take place at Troy Public Library, National Guard Armory, Troy Parks and Recreation Facility, First Baptist Church Activities Building and the Pike County Courthouse on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

