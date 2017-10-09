Search is on for cloned credit card crooks

Imagine finding out someone had cloned your debit or credit card and then went on a shopping spree with your money. That happened to one of your central Alabama neighbors, and two women are behind the crime.

Maybe you can help put them behind bars. The women used two cloned cards at the Walgreens in Prattville. It happened a few weeks ago on Sept. 21.

We don't know what they bought with the cloned cards, but they didn't have any problem using someone else’s hard-earned cash to get what they wanted. And the person had no idea their account had been compromised.

Hopefully from the surveillance photos someone will be able to identify the crooks and help to get them to pay for the crime.

You could earn a cash reward by calling in a tip to Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

