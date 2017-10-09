Authorities searching for robbery suspects in Highland Home area

Crenshaw County authorities are searching for two subjects suspected of robbing a Dollar General in the Highland Home area.

According to the Crenshaw County EMA, the suspects are two black males, both masked. The EMA announced in a post on Facebook, the two subjects were last seen running towards the high school.

Anyone that sees any suspicious activity is being asked to alert local authorities.

