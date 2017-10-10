Oreo mystery creme guessing contest - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Oreo mystery creme guessing contest

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for a lucky guess. Anyone who can figure out Oreo's limited edition mystery flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

Those who guess the correct flavor through Nov. 30th will be considered for the grand prize. There will also be five $10,000 dollar prizes being offered.

You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period. Visit oreomystery.com for more details.

