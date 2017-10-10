Fire Prevention Week urges "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!"

October 9 through 13 is Fire Protection Week, a week aimed at reducing the number of fires that destroy homes and can take lives.

Just last year, the Montgomery Fire Department investigated 166 fires that killed three people. The top five causes of those fires include electrical, food left unattended in the kitchen, combustibles too close to a fuel source, and discarded smoking materials.

This year's theme for Fire Prevention Week is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!" It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, just a few seconds in a fire could mean the difference between a resident of our community escaping safely from a fire or a tragedy.

Get tips and a guide to make an escape plan for your home by clicking this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.