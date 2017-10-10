Dense fog advisories issued for central, south Alabama

Motorists should take extra caution driving into work this morning as we are dealing with thick fog across our area.
The National Weather Service has issued dense fog advisories for all of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. A dense fog advisory means visibility will frequently be reduced to less than one-quarter mile.
Here are a few tips for minimizing your risk driving in the fog from AAA:
Motorists remember to take it slow on the roadways and give yourself some extra time to make it to your destination.
