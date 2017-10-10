Dense fog advisories issued for central, south Alabama

Motorists should take extra caution driving into work this morning as we are dealing with thick fog across our area.

The National Weather Service has issued dense fog advisories for all of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. A dense fog advisory means visibility will frequently be reduced to less than one-quarter mile.

Here are a few tips for minimizing your risk driving in the fog from AAA:

Drive with your headlights on low beam. Bright lights just reflect off the fog and can impair your visibility even more.

Reduce your speed, you increase available reaction time that way.

Stay patient. Don't try to pass other vehicles.

Use your windshield wipers to increase your visibility and reduce glare from oncoming vehicles.

If you must stop, steer off the roadway as far as safely possible.

In severe fog, emergency flashers may help increase your visibility to other drivers. (Check state laws regarding use of flashers while moving.)

Motorists remember to take it slow on the roadways and give yourself some extra time to make it to your destination.

